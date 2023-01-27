WoW players cook up a clever idea how to improve auction house

World of Warcraft‘s auction house hasn’t changed much over the years: it’s still a clunky mess at its core, but it’s a mess up to modern UI standards now. It’s highly inefficient and impractical to use, especially if you don’t know the exact name of the item you’re looking for—and as Goblins, who usually sell us the wares from the auction house, say: “Time is money, friend.”

One World of Warcraft fan found a neat solution to all of our problems.

You know that feeling when you’re looking for a specific enchant or potion, but you don’t know the exact name of it, so you just sort by category and scroll through an endless list of goods, including items from Classic, The Burning Crusade, and all other expansions? If Blizzard Entertainment added a “filter-by-expansion” feature to the auction house, as one fan suggests, all of our problems would disappear.

Also, it would be neat if you could toggle an option to hide everything that isn’t related to the current expansion.

The idea, as you might have guessed, was met with joy. One player even suggested that Blizzard adds an option to have favorite stuff, meaning you could always come back to the auction house and pick up the regularly used consumables in an instant.

While Blizzard’s at it, it would also be amazing to have the option to make a shopping list and buy items in a bulk, and an option to add items to your wish list.