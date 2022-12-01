WoW players are one-shotting each other with this positively broken Rogue build

The new talent system has been in World of Warcraft for more than a month now, and Blizzard Entertainment still has a long way to go to fully balance all talent trees and points. So, players have time to abuse broken talent builds, especially those akin to a Subtlety Rogue build that can easily one-shot PvPers.

This build was invented by WoW streamer and content creator Palumor and it’s strictly focused on burst. The build works thanks to Blizzard reverting all Rogue changes with an update on Nov. 28. The build is centered around taking the talent Echoing Reprimand and damage modifiers you can take in the Rogue talent tree. It’s obligatory to have two points in Lethality, Cold Blood, and Reverberation. On the Subtlety side of the tree, you’ll need to take The Rotten, Dark Shadow, and Danse Macabre talents.

The rotation for this build is Dance Macabre, Gouge, Cheap Shot, Shadowblades and PvP trinket, Shadow Strike, Echoing Reprimand, and Cold Blood, and conclude with Eviscerate.

According to the streamer, you should be able to one-shot basically any class in the game. To execute this build flawlessly, you’ll need to create a couple of macros that are explained in detail in the video above, and you should also buy a PvP trinket that you will pair with your Shadowblades cooldown.