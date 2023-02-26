WoW players agree on the most unsatisfying spells to cast in the game

Players want their cooldowns to feel like they hit as hard as they do.

In a Reddit thread posted earlier this weekend, WoW players discussed what the “least satisfying” abilities in the game were. These included spells that lacked the visual “oomph” behind them that other spells in the game do.

While some classes—such as Monk, Evoker, and Mage—have a plethora of visually stimulating abilities that match the power level at which they’re cast, other classes are starved for satisfying effects. Here are some of the most prominent examples the community mentioned.

The most universally agreed-upon ability in the Reddit thread was Malefic Rupture, a Warlock spell that many players thought was a “boring spender.” What makes it feel particularly bad is that it’s a key part of the Affliction specialization’s rotation, and Affliction doesn’t have many big-time abilities to begin with. The spec is mostly dependent on damage-over-time spells, so the one hard-hitting spell with some instant gratification to it should hit harder than it does.

To make matters worse for Affliction Warlock, the spec is among the worst DPS options in the game right now. According to WoW stats site Subcreation, Affliction is one of the lowest-ranking specs for Mythic+ dungeons and raids, with poor relative DPS and a low playerbase to boot.

Hunter players could also have a bone to pick with Blizzard, as many of their abilities feel like they pack less of a punch than they actually do because of their lack of spell animations. While almost every other class in the game is littered with animations to support their hardest-hitting abilities, Hunters don’t have that same luxury.

Almost all of Hunters’ abilities come from their weapon, not the player. This means that spells such as Arcane Shot, Serpent Sting, Death Chakram, and others are dependent on the Hunters’ equipped weapon, not the player. For most Hunters, the best visual satisfaction that comes from playing the class comes from other means, such as pet options and transmog.

Other DPS abilities mentioned were Mage’s Phoenix’s Flames and Rogue’s Slice and Dice. Healer players cited Druid’s Wild Mushroom as a particularly unappealing spell to cast as well.