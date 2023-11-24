WoW player stunned as random player sends them 1 million gold by mistake

A World of Warcraft player took to social media to showcase a letter received by their friend in the game containing one million gold and another asking for the money back.

WoW scams have been in the game since it first came out. We’ve seen trade scams, account hacks, and boosting scams. So, when a player receives one million gold via the game’s mailing system, which they could claim without repercussions, is it really a sign of foul play?

The WoW player in question received two letters, one containing the gold and another with a message (probably from two different players). The letter certainly doesn’t appear to be a scam as, most of the time, scammers try to present themselves as Blizzard employees and ask for the account password and items. The message asks, in a seemingly genuine and apologetic tone, for the money back.

“yo man xD u dont know me but uuhh,,, my friend sent u g by mistake and meant to send it to me 🙁 and i know u might not reply to this but can u please send it to me if u can please

Really sorry about this”

The most upvoted comment suggests, jokingly, that this might be a new WoW scam that relies on the goodwill of the recipient. The comment explains how a good-natured player would send back the one million gold only to be accused of sending the wrong amount, which the player would have to send in Darkmoon Faire gift cards. This is similar to actual phone scams where a scammer would contact an unsuspecting victim and tell them they are owed money (usually to the IRS), then pretend they sent the wrong amount and demand the difference via gift cards. This comment was so funny that even I had to upvote it.

Other comments pointed out how, when sending money letters in WoW, there are numerous warning labels to prevent players from accidentally sending gold to the wrong recipient. “sender’s fault 100% “are you sure you want to send 1,000,000g to [CHARACTER NAME]. you may not know this person” pops up when you send big things to people not in guild/ on friends list no? I always get that box…..” said one of the commenters.

One player said that a similar situation happened to them and then explained what happened in the end. “I triple check when it’s a few thousand, a million is so much more. I got traded a bunch of gold once, thought it was weird so I went to tell my husband. When I got back I had so many messages from a guy panicking because he traded the wrong toon. I traded it to the right toon and laughed it off”, wrote the commenter.

If this is a WoW scam, it’s definitely not a good one, as nothing is stopping the lucky player from simply keeping the one million gold. On the other hand, if it really was a case of the wrong recipient, should the money be sent to the right player?

While the original poster didn’t share any additional information at the time of writing, some commenters have suggested that contacting Blizzard support might be the best course of action, and I agree with this.

Scams should be avoided and reported, but mistakes can happen, even in a game like WoW: you should always double- and triple-check who you send gold to in the game.