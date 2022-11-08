How one WoW player soloed raid boss in 5 hours with a little help from a Blizzard-approved exploit

The current raid content in World of Warcraft has never been intended to be soloed, especially if the expansion is still relevant. But defying all the natural rules and laws Blizzard Entertainment has set, a brave Monk took down Rygelon.

After the Dragonflight pre-patch dropped on Oct. 25, the WoW community finally had their hands full with catching up with the new talent trees and HUD UI changes. While everyone was testing their new builds, a Dwarf Monk by the name of Vennbrew had something else in mind.

Venebrew was diligently working on a new talent build that would help him take down a boss in the Sephulcer of the First Ones, Rygelon. Deemed as one of the harder encounters within the raid, after Halondrus and Anduin Wrynn, defeating Rygleon seemed like a mission impossible. Until Venebrew came.

Thanks to talent tree spells, legendary powers, and covenant spells still coexisting in Shadowlands, Venebrew could use the same ability for several times in succession without it having a cooldown. After 90 attempts and five long hours of fighting against this celestial being, Venebrew successfully took down the boss on their own.

Since this is a huge feat to undertake and an even bigger challenge to execute successfully, we have to congratulate Venebrew on both their patience and skill.