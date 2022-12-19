WoW player reaches impressive milestone after going on shopping spree

Maxing out Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr is a demanding and time-consuming task for almost all World of Warcraft players looking to get their hands on rare Renown recipes or get the Tuskarr transmogs. As almost the entire community still has a long way to go before joining the Iskaara Tuskarr family, this WoW player found a quick and efficient way to max out Renown with this beloved faction.

Earning a lot of gold from professions, Herbalism and Mining, a WoW player on Reddit spent roughly two million gold buying Scalebelly Mackerel and then turning all that fish to NPC near Fishing Holes in the Waking Shores and Ohn’ahran Plains to max out Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr.

This long and tedious task initially awarded the player with 100 reputation for the first turn-in and five reputation per every other 20 Scalebelly Mackerel. Although this might seem like the easy way to go, this player still had to turn in each batch of fish to the NPC, with the last one counting 28,860 fish.

Since reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr faction is currently the slowest reputation you can farm in Dragonflight, this player got a head start on rare recipes from the faction. According to speculation from Reddit, this is a worthwhile investment that might result in great returns. In fact, the community speculates this WoW player could now earn up to 10 million gold from crafting these rare recipes for the raiding community.