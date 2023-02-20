WoW player creates a picture-perfect replica of one iconic weapon

Frostmourne, Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian, Corrupted Ashbringer, and Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker are all World of Warcraft iconic weapons that can be traced back even to the Warcraft era. Throughout the history of the game, many players went out of the way and created faithful replicas of these weapons, and recently one player created a 1:1 model of the iconic Lich King weapon—Frostmourne.

On Feb. 19, one WoW fan shared a post on WoW’s subreddit featuring the image of himself and a 1:1 replica of one of the most iconic WoW weapons—Frostmourne.

The player reveals in the post that the main materials used in the making were clay and polyurethane resin. “The skulls are sculpted in clay and then cast in polyurethane resin. The blade is in pvc and polyester resin,” talented Redditor explains.

The replica weighs 2.5 kilograms or 5.5 pounds and unfortunately, the master behind this version of Frostmourne didn’t record the process of creating this iconic WoW weapon, but promised to do so in the future.

For all those unfamiliar with the Warcraft and Wrath of the Lich King lore, Frostmourne is the sword Arthas Menethil wielded once he became the Lich King. With this blade, Arthas, or rather, the Lich King, wounded and killed numerous WoW characters like Syvanas Windrunner, Uther, and his own father, king Terenas Menethil.