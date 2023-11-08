WoW Dragonflight: Should you choose Superbloom or Dreamsurge?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 has launched on the live servers, and with it, a new edition of the “Aiding the Accord” weekly quest is available to all players—one that allows you to choose between two types of open-world content: the Superbloom and Dreamsurges.

When you speak with Therazal in Valdrakken to pick up your weekly “Aiding the Accord” quest, you’ll be given the opportunity to select either the Dreamsurge or Superbloom as your weekly objective. While Dreamsurges should be familiar to most players (especially if you’ve been logging in frequently during Patch 10.1.7), the Superbloom is a new event that takes place entirely inside the Emerald Dream.

Here’s how to pick between these two objectives in the first week of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 and know which one is best for you.

Should you pick the Superbloom or Dreamsurge for this week’s “Aiding the Accord” quest in WoW Dragonflight?

WoW players will be able to choose their event for this week’s Aiding the Accord quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When deciding between the Superbloom and Dreamsurge events, you’ll be prompted to either complete content you’re familiar with or content that’s all-new in the most recent patch. Especially now, during the first week of Patch 10.2, we recommend selecting the Superbloom over the Dreamsurge. This is mostly due to the newness of the Superbloom, as well as the number of completely new objectives that you can complete in the Emerald Dream while you’re completing your Aiding the Accord quest for the week.

The Superbloom option for the Aiding the Accord quest this week asks you to complete one Superbloom event, collect 50 Bloom during the Superbloom, and gather 3,000 reputation in the Dragon Isles. These three objectives can be completed within just about one hour of gameplay, with the Superbloom event being a walk in the park.

Escorting Sprucecrown during the Superbloom is a must-do for all WoW players this week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you have to do to complete the Superbloom event is to follow Sprucecrown throughout the entirety of his route during the event and complete the final boss that awaits you at the end of that trail. In total, it took us about 20 minutes to complete one Superbloom and collect 50 Bloom during it. Getting 50 Bloom is relatively easy, too, as all you’ll have to do is defeat a few enemies during the Superbloom event. The rest of the time we spent finishing this week’s Aiding the Accord quest was spent gathering reputation and completing the introductory quests for the Guardians of the Dream storyline.

Doing the Superbloom event will also give you access to a quest called “The Superbloom,” which is picked up from Clarelle during the event. Turning in this quest will give you even more rewards via the Cache of Overblooming Treasures, as well as Budding Dreamtroves.

Spending time in the Emerald Dream should be a priority of yours as you’ll want to increase your reputation with the Dream Wardens as quickly as possible. Doing the introductory quests and a Superbloom event will not only get your reputation on a fast track, but it will also allow you to get gear and other rewards at an increased rate.

You won’t see as many rewards or patch-relevant items if you continue to do Dreamsurge content from Patch 10.1.7. So, with that in mind, we highly recommend you pick the Superbloom option when choosing your Aiding the Accord objective in WoW this week.