World of Warcraft Dragonflight has added tons of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, bringing on new PvE and PvP content. To mark the start of the first arena season in Dragonflight, Blizzard recently added its 15th total map to the Arena map pool, the Nokhudon Proving Grounds.

After releasing the latest Arena map, Blizzard announced that they have decided to switch the format to have three separate map pools which will rotate on a weekly basis instead of hosting all 15 maps at once. Each map pool contains eight unique maps, which account for all World of Warcraft active Arena maps.

All Arena Map Pools for WoW Dragonflight season one

After crossing the threshold of 15 total Arena maps, Blizzard has chosen to create three unique map pool containing eight maps each. This is to ensure that players are able to play on their favorite maps at some point throughout the season while keeping the content fresh and unrepetitive. Map pools will switch on a weekly basis.

While these are the current pool makeups, Blizzard did qualify that it may decide to change the organization of maps in the future. These are current Arena maps and pools for World of Warcraft Dragonflight season one.

Pool A Pool B Pool C Nagrand Arena Nagrand Arena Nagrand Arena Dalaran Sewers Ruins of Lordaeron Hook Point Tiger’s Peak Tiger’s Peak Tol’Viron Arena Empyrean Domain Empyrean Domain Ashamane’s Fall Ashamane’s Fall Blade’s Edge Arena The Robodrome Maldraxxus Coliseum Maldraxxus Coliseum Mugambala Enigma Crucible Black Rook Hold Arena Engima Crucible Nokudon Proving Grounds Nokudon Proving Grounds Nokudon Proving Grounds

While some maps are repeated throughout the pools, only Nagrand Arena and Blizzard’s latest Arena map, Nokudon Proving Grounds, are found across all three map pools. It is likely in future seasons these mainstays will switch out for other classic, fan-favorite arenas as well.