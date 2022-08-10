WoW: Dragonflight Alpha adds new zone and dungeons, revamps Warlock with launch of fifth week

Nearly all of Dragonflight's content has hit the alpha servers at this point.

The alpha version of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has entered its fifth week of testing, and new content from the upcoming expansion is available for players to experience for the first time.

This week, players are able to quest through the Ohn’ahran Plains, a lush, forested area that’s home to the Green Dragonflight. In addition, the level bracket for this week’s testing will cap players at level 65.

Last week, the level cap on alpha testing servers was temporarily raised to 70 and players were able to level through Thaldraszus, the final leveling zone of the Dragon Isles. This week, the cap is being squished back down. Thaldraszus is going offline and will be unavailable for testing.

New talent trees are available for testing in this version of the alpha, with Holy Paladin’s rework and all three Warlock specializations being revamped on the alpha servers. The only classes whose reworks have not received an update on the alpha as of yet are Monk and Demon Hunter. Players should expect to see these classes updated in a future alpha build.

Two new dungeons, the Azure Vault and Brackenhide Hollow, will be introduced to the testing rotation, while the three dungeons introduced during previous phases of alpha testing, Neltharus, the Ruby Life Pools, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, will also be available to play via the Dungeon Finder. Only three dungeons, Algeth’ar Academy, Halls of Infusion, and the Nokhud Offensive, have not been enabled for testing yet.

Week five’s content for the Dragonflight alpha is available to test for those with access to the game.