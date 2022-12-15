WoW devs reverse course on mass Tailoring bans following unexpected suspensions

A new mass wave of bans related to Tailoring began circulating in World of Warcraft yesterday, but Blizzard and its World of Warcraft devs have been quick to respond.

Some people in the WoW community were incessantly complaining on Reddit and the official Blizzard forum that they were the targets of unfair mass bans, explaining that they were unaware that Chronocloth Bolts and Azureweave Bolts were on cooldown. Having judged its players too harshly, WoW devs wrote a quick blue post, admitting their mistake and unbanning the large majority of banned players.

“Earlier today, after further investigation, we came to understand that some of those we suspended likely didn’t have a deliberate intent to exploit and were simply doing something that appeared to be naturally available,” Blizzard said. “As a result, we’ve now reversed most of these suspensions, so that only the most egregious cases remain penalized.”

Since the cooldown resets were caused by different activities no one could ever keep track of and Chronocloth Bolts’ and Azureweave Bolts’ cooldowns didn’t reset properly, discerning the true bug abusers from simple profession levelers proved to be an impossible task. On top of that, the large majority of the community wasn’t even aware of this bug and didn’t even think about abusing it.

The main reason why this situation even came to these mass bans and, consequently, unbans was due to a lack of clarity in the profession tab. But now, Blizzard has promised to look into that and make improvements in future patches.