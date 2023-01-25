WoW devs rebalance high-end Mythic+ rating and consider revisiting the system in future seasons

Mythic+ dungeons are not for everyone. Especially high-end dungeons as they are reserved for the cream-of-the-crop players whose names will be forever etched out on the walls of Blizzard Entertainment’s hall of fame. But not all players were honest in their climb and the devs were urged to make mid-season changes to high-end Mythic+ rating, promising more changes to the rating in future seasons.

On Jan. 25, one of the World of Warcraft devs said maintenance next week will make changes to Mythic+ rating, and completing a level 21 Mythic+ dungeon or higher and not timing the key will only award rating as if you completed a 20 Mythic+ dungeon.

The main idea behind this change is to stop players from abusing the system and trying to earn a seasonal title like the Thundering Hero title. As a result, some players may fall below that 2400 rating, having to earn the rating once again.

“With this change, some players who are just barely at 2400 rating, with some of that rating coming from untimed 21+ keys, may drop below 2400 and need to re-earn that Rating in order to continue to upgrade new items to Rank 13,” Blizzard explained.

In a separate post, one of the devs said the team is considering revisiting the scoring system as a whole. Right now, major change is not possible as the large majority of Mythic+ players would lose their rating and drop below a significant threshold.