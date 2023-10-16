WoW Classic+ probably won’t ever happen, but there’s always private servers

BlizzCon 2023 is right around the corner with the event being held on Nov. 3 and 4 and World of Warcraft, out of all Blizzard Entertainment games, is promised to get the most news. While most fans are over the moon, believing that Classic+ will be announced at the event, at least there are alternatives for you if you end up disappointed.

Blizzard will share big WoW news at BlizzCon 2023, and I’m not really optimistic it will be about Classic. Instead, it’s highly probable this will mainly be about the retail version of the game, Dragonflight, and it will be a large-scale world revamp that is supposed to bring WoW back to the top.

Since Blizzard doesn’t recognize the true potential of Classic WoW, instead you can try the private server Turtle WoW which consists of roughly six developers tirelessly working on their version of Classic+.

At the beginning of October, this private server celebrated its fifth birthday, and launched a new patch—Beyond the Graymane Wall, where you can finally see what’s lurking in Gilneas, added more class and race combinations, titles like Crazy Cat Lady, and has finally made Gnomeregan what it used to be—a Gnome capital.

At Turtle WoW, Gnomeregan is a real city you can visit. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For all those unfamiliar with the concept, Classic+ is a brand new version of the original game that would evolve horizontally, not via expansions, but while still keeping the spirit of the game intact. That’s precisely what these devs did, created Classic WoW, but with a twist that’s continuously growing, changing, and evolving, all while still being that game we all fell in love with.

So, while there’s a strong chance we’ll never see what an official Blizzard version of Classic+ would look like, Turtle WoW gives you that opportunity. Besides, what else have you got to lose, except for a bit of time?

