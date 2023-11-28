World of Warcraft reaches new peak on Twitch this year thanks to Race to World First

World of Warcraft Dragonflight‘s Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Race to World First garnered high viewership up until its end on Nov. 27, and it one was of the most challenging in the game’s history, totaling a high number of pulls before being cleared.

Players competed to clear the Amirdrassil fight first after its release on Nov. 14, which included bosses like Tindral Sageswift and Fyrakk. It was followed by numerous players, as its audience raised the game to the second most-watched Twitch category during the Race, according to Streams Charts.

WoW was the second most-watched game on Twitch. Image via Streams Charts

The event garnered over 25 million hours watched in total, with 2023’s highest viewer peak for the game set at over 388 thousand viewers simultaneously watching the event. That numbers goes up to 470 thousand when counting the total views on the game, and not only the Race to World First channels. It’s the highest audience the game has received since the beginning of the year, and surpassed The Burning Crusade‘s peak in 2021. Those numbers are still far from 2020 and 2022’s peaks, however. The all-time viewership peak on World of Warcraft was of 947.7 thousand concurrent viewers.

The Race to World First lasted almost two weeks and was broadcasted by around 50 different channels. The winning team, Echo Esports, garnered the most views, with 35 percent of the race’s total watch time. Generally, the player’s feedback on the fight was positive.

Complaints targeted Twitch instead, as viewers felt ads were pushed on them too often, spoiling the fun of the race.