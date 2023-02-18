World of Warcraft Dragonflight Mythic Dungeon International Group A scores and results

The first season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s dungeon speedrunning esports event, the Mythic Dungeon International, kicks off this weekend featuring the reigning MDI champions from the guild Echo.

The format of this season has divided the top 24 teams after Time Trials into three groups of eight. This weekend, Echo is competing with seven other squads in a head-to-head double elimination bracket, with the top two teams advancing to the Global Finals taking place from March 31 to April 2.

Broadcasts for the event start at 12:00pm CT each day this weekend, and the teams are also vying for a $30,000 prize pool. All the action is being streamed on the official Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels.

Every match will be best-of-three until the Group A finals, which are a best-of-five. Here are the teams competing this weekend with their corresponding rank following Time Trials:

Echo (1)

Sloth (6)

Legendary (7)

Teamswe (12)

LEVELS (13)

Resetouilles (18)

Apes Together Strong (19)

Lucky Seven (24)

This piece will be updated over the course of the weekend as results for Group A are finalized.

Screengrab via YouTube.com/Warcraft

Group A Results

Round One