World First Terros raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Team Liquid is used to getting about a handful of World First kills every time a new World of Warcraft raid is released, but this time around, the third boss out of eight represented the guilds first World First kill of the tier.

Electing to spend extra time gearing before stepping into Vault of the Incarnates, Liquid showed it was worthwhile by taking down the first two bosses of the instance on their first try. The squad followed up that effort by being the first guild in the world to down Terros in just five attempts.

Due to high healing requirements on the fight following some damage buffs to the boss, this served as the first time in the raid that Liquid and reigning champions Echo were required to run five healers in their raid composition.

Related: Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First live tracker

While the encounter took them five tries, it was almost completed in just three as Liquid was able to bring the boss down below 3 percent health before everyone died. While both of the top guilds in the world ran two Warrior tanks and had relatively similar DPS compositions, they differed in the way they healed the fight.

Echo started out its RWF efforts by taking advantage of the game’s new, and first-ever healing, hero class. The group has killed every boss thus far with two Preservation Evokers. Liquid, however, stuck with a more tried-and-true healing composition of specs that players are significantly more familiar with.

Liquid Terros Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Mistweaver Monk

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

Holy Priest

DPS

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Demonology Warlock

Fury Warrior

Echo Terros Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

DPS