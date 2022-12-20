Dathea was the first true challenge in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to World First for Vault of the Incarnates. Team Liquid was the first guild to down the boss, marking the group’s third World First kill of the tier, and it took 63 tries.
Liquid’s biggest competition, and reigning RWF champion, Echo came into the fight with a slight gearing advantage, but it still took the European squad about the same number of pulls to take down the whirlwind of a boss. Echo killed Dathea just less than one day after Liquid, doing it in 59 attempts.
The groups took on Dathea with the same dual Warrior tank composition that they’ve used for every boss. Liquid had a raid item level of 400.9, and Echo was one ilvl higher at 401.9.
Echo approached the fight with the same healing setup that they used to approach other four-healer fights, enlisting the kit of the game’s new hero class Evoker. The kill for Liquid represented the first time they used an Evoker as a healer in the raid. Echo has consistently utilized two Preservation Evokers throughout the RWF.
Each raid had many of the same flagship one-of DPS classes, and while they had a little bit of variety, it was clear that each group had developed a habit of stacking a few certain classes. Echo had more than one of five different DPS classes. Meanwhile, Echo took their class stacking to another level playing three Arcane Mages and three Outlaw Rogues.
Liquid Dathea Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Restoration Druid
- Discipline Priest
- Holy Paladin
- Preservation Evoker
DPS
- Frost Death Knight
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
- Destruction Warlock
- Fury Warrior
Echo Dathea Composition
Tanks
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Warrior
Healers
- Preservation Evoker
- Preservation Evoker
- Holy Paladin
- Discipline Priest
DPS
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Havoc Demon Hunter
- Balance Druid
- Balance Druid
- Beast Master Hunter
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Arcane Mage
- Arcane Mage
- Windwalker Monk
- Assassination Rogue
- Outlaw Rogue
- Enhancement Shaman
- Demonology Warlock
- Fury Warrior