Dathea was the first true challenge in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to World First for Vault of the Incarnates. Team Liquid was the first guild to down the boss, marking the group’s third World First kill of the tier, and it took 63 tries.

Liquid’s biggest competition, and reigning RWF champion, Echo came into the fight with a slight gearing advantage, but it still took the European squad about the same number of pulls to take down the whirlwind of a boss. Echo killed Dathea just less than one day after Liquid, doing it in 59 attempts.

The groups took on Dathea with the same dual Warrior tank composition that they’ve used for every boss. Liquid had a raid item level of 400.9, and Echo was one ilvl higher at 401.9.

Echo approached the fight with the same healing setup that they used to approach other four-healer fights, enlisting the kit of the game’s new hero class Evoker. The kill for Liquid represented the first time they used an Evoker as a healer in the raid. Echo has consistently utilized two Preservation Evokers throughout the RWF.

Each raid had many of the same flagship one-of DPS classes, and while they had a little bit of variety, it was clear that each group had developed a habit of stacking a few certain classes. Echo had more than one of five different DPS classes. Meanwhile, Echo took their class stacking to another level playing three Arcane Mages and three Outlaw Rogues.

Liquid Dathea Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Restoration Druid

Discipline Priest

Holy Paladin

Preservation Evoker

DPS

Frost Death Knight

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Destruction Warlock

Fury Warrior

Echo Dathea Composition

Tanks

Protection Warrior

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

DPS