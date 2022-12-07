Why can’t you start Threads of Fate in WoW Dragonflight? Answered

Introduced with the release of World of Warcraft Shadowlands on Nov. 23, 2020, Threads of Fate were an alternative method to leveling up your alts. After completing the introductory Maw scenario, you’d arrive at Oribos, and Fatescribe Roh-Tahl would ask you if you wanted to relive the main storyline, or if you’d prefer Threads of Fate.

If you opted for Threads of Fate, you’d go through the four zones of Shadowlands: Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Ravendreth, and you’d level up by completing daily, world, and side quests without the option to do the main storyline again on this character.

With the release of the Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment started slowly stripping the game off of the mechanics tied specifically to the infamous Jailer expansion like reducing Covenants and Covenant abilities to Shadowlands zones only. Threads of Fate is a mechanic that, arguably, survived the longest when it comes to Shadowlands mechanics. Let’s see what happened to Threads of Fate coming into Dragonflight.

Why can’t you start Threads of Fate in WoW Dragonflight?

Starting with phase two of the Dragonflight pre-patch, which was released on Nov. 15, Threads of Fate is no longer a valid leveling option for leveling your alts. Since Nov. 15, Shadowlands joined the other old World of Warcraft expansion in Chromie Time.

In other words, you can level up through the zones of Shadowlands whenever you like, from level one to level 58. When you reach level 58, you’ll get the introductory quest for the Dragon Isles, and you’ll, most likely, set sail for the Dragon Isles.

If you’ve begun the Threads of Fate quest earlier this year and still didn’t finish it, you can, of course, finish it without any interruptions and changes. If you switch to Chromie’s Realms of Death while having active Threads of Fate, you’ll keep the most Threads of Fate features, except world quests.

When you finish Dragonflight’s campaign, however, you will be able to level your alts with a system similar to Threads of Fate. When you step foot on the Dragon Isles with an alt, you’ll be offered Adventuring after completing a few quests. This will allow you to level in any zone you desire.