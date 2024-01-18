From Jan. 18 to 31, you can show the denizens of Outland all the Dragonriding skills you’ve learned on the Dragon Isles in Outland Cup. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed, and you’ll earn special currency you can use to get Dragonriding gear from an Outland Cup vendor.

The Outland Dragonriding Cup works on the same principles as the past Dragonriding events—you complete races on different difficulties and get Riders of Azeroth Badges. Using those, you can purchase whatever you like from the Dragonriding Cup vendor. Here’s where to find the Outland Cup vendor in Dragonflight.

Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Dragonriding Cup vendor is in the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Outland Cup vendor is Maztha, and she is the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken, next to Lord Andestrasz. She is a female Orc. The exact coordinates of the Outland Cup vendor are 27.17, 47.32.

She offers a small but unique collection of wares only available during Dragonriding Cups. So, hurry up and get what you need before the end of January.

What can you buy from the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight?