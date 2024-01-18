Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight

I am speed!

Nightborne wearing Dragonracer gear
From Jan. 18 to 31, you can show the denizens of Outland all the Dragonriding skills you’ve learned on the Dragon Isles in Outland Cup. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed, and you’ll earn special currency you can use to get Dragonriding gear from an Outland Cup vendor

The Outland Dragonriding Cup works on the same principles as the past Dragonriding events—you complete races on different difficulties and get Riders of Azeroth Badges. Using those, you can purchase whatever you like from the Dragonriding Cup vendor. Here’s where to find the Outland Cup vendor in Dragonflight.

Where to find the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Map of Valdrakken showing the exact location of Maztha in WoW Dragonflight
Dragonriding Cup vendor is in the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Outland Cup vendor is Maztha, and she is the Obsidian Enclave in Valdrakken, next to Lord Andestrasz. She is a female Orc. The exact coordinates of the Outland Cup vendor are 27.17, 47.32. 

She offers a small but unique collection of wares only available during Dragonriding Cups. So, hurry up and get what you need before the end of January.

What can you buy from the Outland Cup vendor in WoW Dragonflight?

ItemCost in Riders of Azeroth BadgesItem description
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Helmet15Head transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s ScarfFiveBack transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Shoulderpads15Shoulder transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Jersey15Chest transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Handwraps15Hands transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Belt15Belt transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Leggings15Legs transmog
Outlandish Drake Racer’s Boots15Feet transmog
Drake Racer’s ScarfFiveBack transmog
Manuscript of Endless Possiblity40Teaches Endless Possibility, allowing you to randomize your Dragonriding mount customizations.Each time you mount a customizable Dragonriding mount, the customizations will be randomized.
Renewed Proto-Drake: Dual Horned Crest25Dragonriding customization for Renewed Proto-Drake
Windborne Velocidrake: Curled Horns25Dragonriding customization for Windborne Velocidrake
Cliffside Wylderdrake: Large Tail Spikes25Dragonriding customization for Cliffside Wylderdrake

