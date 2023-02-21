You may need a few friends to help you tackle this one.

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, professions received much-needed changes, including enhanced UI, more quests and storylines revolving around the profession, increased specializations, knowledge points, and more.

Regardless of the expansion, Leatherworking is a profession that has done and will continue to do well in WoW because it’s a great way to make gold and craft high-level gear. If you’ve chosen to learn Leatherworking in this expansion, you may come across something called Decayed patterns in the Primordial Leatherworking specialization.

Primordial Leatherworking uses the essence of decay, elements, and beasts in crafting, which helps increase your ability to craft those items at a higher quality. And if you’re interested in crafting Decayed patterns, you’ll need to go to the Altar of Decay.

So, where is the Altar of Decay in WoW Dragonflight?

Where to find the Altar of Decay in WoW Dragonflight

While the Altar of Decay is essential for crafting Decayed gear, its location is less than convenient because it’s within Brackenhide Hollow, a level 66-70 dungeon. And like most dungeons, it’s best not to attempt this solo.

To begin, you’ll need to queue up for the dungeon or head to the instance location—11.5, 48. And make sure you have all the materials you need to craft your item before going inside. Once inside, you must defeat the final boss to access the Altar of Decay.

Even though the Altar of Decay is located inside a dungeon, you can do it at any difficulty, meaning the Altar isn’t locked to Mythic+ dungeons. But the downside is if you want to use the Altar again, you must repeat this process.

If you’ve chosen Primordial Leatherworking and need to use the Altar of Decay, you can find it in the Brackenhide Hollow dungeon in WoW Dragonflight.