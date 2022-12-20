Where to find Bakhushek and how to complete Two and Two quest in WoW Dragonflight

Although there’s an abundance of transmogs, toys, and mounts added with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, Blizzard Entertainment, by any means, didn’t forget about pets. Pets and everything related to them, including Polished Pet Charms, healing, and Pet Battles still function in the same manner.
To spice up the world quest pool, WoW devs added a Pet Battle world quest called Two and Two Together. Located in Ohn’ahran Plains, the quest asks you to defeat Bakhushek in a Pet Battle. Other than reputation with Valdrakken Accord, the quest awards binds-to-Blizzard-account Critter Battle-Training Stone that adds 2000 experience to a selected battle pet in the Critter Family.
If you’re looking to pick up a quick reputation boost or Critter Battle-Training Stone, here’s where you can find Bakhushek and complete the Two and Two quest in Dragonflight.
Where can you find Bakhushek in WoW Dragonflight?
Bakhushek is Expert Pet Trainer located in a hut in Ohn’ahran Plains at the coordinates 62.0 41.6
How to complete Two and Two quest in WoW Dragonflight
The Two and Two quest in Dragonflight asks you do complete one task, and one task only–to defeat Bakhushek in a pet battle. Since Bakhushek has two Epic-quality pets, that might be challenging. Here are the pets Bakhushek uses:
|Pet name
|Pet abilities
|Pet stats
|Scratch
|Scratch, Black Claw, Hunting Party
|Power: 297Speed: 227 Health: 1587
|Phantus
|Smash, Exposed Wounds, Stampede
|Power: 297Speed: 297 Health: 2112
Recommended pets and spells to complete Two and Two quest in WoW Dragonflight
Gizmo, Brightpaw, Xu-Fu, optional level pet, and Microbot
- Turn one: Prowl
- Turn two: Arcane Dash or Moonfire
- Phantus enters the fight
- Turn three: Swap to your Microbot
- Turn four: Supercharge
- Turn five: Ion Canon
Nexus Whelpling, Iron Starlette, and any pet
- Turn one: Arcane Storm
- Turn two: Mana Surge
- Turn three: Tail Sweep until Nexus Whelpling dies
- Turn four: Wind up
- Turn five: Wind up
Nether Faerie Dragon
- Turn one: Moonfire
- Turn two: Arcane Blast
- Turn three: Arcane Blast until Nether Faerie Dragon dies
- Turn four: Life Exchange
- Turn five: Moonfire
- Turn six: Arcane Blast
- Turn seven: Arcane Blast
These three tactics are most likely to secure you a win against Bakhushek. If you’re, on the other hand, looking to complete achievements like Dragonkin Battler of the Dragon Isles and Flying Battler of the Dragon Isles, there’s plenty of tactics you can find on Wowhead in the comment section.