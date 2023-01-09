When will Patch 10.0.5 release in WoW Dragonflight?

Dragonflight is the first-ever dragon-themed World of Warcraft expansion that takes players to the distant Dragon Isles to explore the four new zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Aside from regular content updates, Blizzard Entertainment shipped the new and improved version of flying—Dragonriding, revamped talent trees and professions, and a refreshing class-race combination—Dracthyr Evokers.

Although the expansion released on Nov. 28 worldwide has been fun and games for the large majority of the community, the book can’t be judged by its covers, and the expansion can’t be judged by its first update. Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment recently outlined its plan for the Dragonflight roadmap, promising six patches for 2023. Unlike Shadowlands, which had two major content updates over two years, Dragonflight will have two big content updates just this year, with other patches introducing holiday updates, heritage armors, a megadungeon, and other similar features tweaking the gameplay.

The first update of Dragonflight will be Patch 10.0.5. The patch will primarily focus on introducing new features to the game with the stars of the patch being the Trading Posts, Primalist Tomorrow, and white and gray transmogs. If you’ve already run out of content and achievements you can chase in Dragonflight, here’s everything that Patch 10.0.5 will introduce and when will it hit the live servers.

What will Patch 10.0.5 introduce in WoW Dragonflight?

Patch 10.0.5 in Dragonflight will, according to the official Blizzard WoW roadmap, introduce the Trading Posts, Primalist Tomorrow, and white and gray transmogs. Unfortunately, this patch won’t introduce any major content updates, and, for that, you’ll have to wait until Patch 10.1, which is scheduled to release somewhere between spring and summer 2023.

The Trading Posts are easily the most exciting feature to come to live WoW servers in the near future. Located in Orgrimmar and Stormwind, Trading Posts allow players to buy both new and old cosmetics, mounts, and toys with a special currency—Trader’s Tender.

Primalist Tomorrow is a new sub-zone in Thaldraszus that players visit as they are completing the main storyline of zone and expansion. Currently, the sub-zone is, if we disregard Trail of Elements, a deserted zone with little to no action. With this next update, Blizzard will probably liven up the zone with world quests and additional world events.

After years and years of pleading Blizzard for white and gray transmogs, we’re finally seeing our wishes fulfilled. This means that we will all have a wide variety of transmogs to collect and, later, to choose from when trying to assemble a perfect transmog for the week.

When will Patch 10.0.5 release in WoW Dragonflight?

Although the devs didn’t reveal much in the roadmap, we still know that Patch 10.0.5 will release in the winter of 2023. Since the patch has been on the PTR for a while now and the regular PTR cycle normally lasts 10 weeks, it is safe to assume that 10.0.5 will release at the beginning or mid-February. Even though it’s a relatively small update, expecting it anytime sooner would be unrealistic since it has to go through a regular cycle. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait.