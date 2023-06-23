When is cross-realm trading coming to WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft is still going strong, but it’s nowhere close to its glory days in terms of total active players. When the existing player base is scattered into different realms, the less populated ones may find it difficult to find active trade and guild scenes.

However, Blizzard has been looking to come up with a solution, and fans will soon be able to trade with players from other realms as a part of the cross-realm trading initiative. Many speculated that such a change would be able to spice up the game’s economy, and the likelihood of it becoming a reality skyrocketed after cross-realm guilds.

With cross-realm trading going live, WoW fans are expecting relief in the Auction House world as such a change would make it easier for players to access transmogs and other consumables. The change would also make it easier for players to share resources amongst their alternative characters, a much-needed trait for WoW fans progressing on multiple realms.

When will cross-realm trading be available on WoW Dragonflight?

Cross-realm trading will become available with WoW patch 10.1.5, which will go live on July 11. Considering each WoW realm has its own economy, fans can expect the prices for most items to change following the patch. Cross-realm trading will cause an increase in supply, meaning servers that struggle with Auction House cartels could finally get a breather.

In addition to cross-realm trading, four unexpected stats might shake up the meta in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 as the patch will be filled with balance adjustments as well.

About the author