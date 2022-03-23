When does Zul’Aman release in WoW Burning Crusade Classic?￼

Blizzard announced this week that the phase four raid Zul’Aman is set to unlock for players to nab some catchup gear in the 10-man troll-themed instance.

Similar to Zul’Gurub is vanilla WoW, this instance requires a significantly smaller raid size compared to other raid instances in the expansion, and the loot that it rewards isn’t necessarily an upgrade for people that are geared out from phase three raids.

Zul’Aman will unlock beginning tomorrow at 5pm CT. The instance can be found in the Ghostlands in the Eastern Kingdom. The area was added as a lower-level leveling zone at the beginning of TBC, despite being a part of one of the game’s original continents. The zone is north of the Eastern Plaguelands and south of the Blood Elf starting zone.

The raid only has a three-day lockout reset, making it so that you can run the instances two times per week. Because of this, Zul’Aman, which has six raid bosses, is intended less for hardcore raiders who already have their characters geared out and more for players to catch up or gear alternate characters.