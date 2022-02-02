When does Blackwing Lair release in WoW: Classic Season of Mastery?

The World of Warcraft: Classic Season of Mastery release schedule is continuing to roll along, with the Blackwing Lair raid next on the docket for the game. On Feb. 10, Blackwing Lair, the next raid in the WoW: Classic content cycle, will be released for Season of Mastery servers.

Late last year, world bosses were introduced to the Season of Mastery, bringing about the second content phase of the season. With the release of Blackwing Lair, the third content phase will begin.

When will Blackwing Lair release in Season of Mastery?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackwing Lair will be released to WoW: Classic’s seasonal servers on Feb. 10 at 5pm CT. At that moment, players will have the opportunity to zone into the raid and begin progressing on the next wave of WoW Classic content. Blackwing Lair contains eight bosses to defeat, with Nefarian, the son of Deathwing, waiting for players at the end of the raid.

To enter Blackwing Lair, players will need to be attuned to the instance. To start the attunement process, you’ll have to kill an enemy called the “Scarshield Quartermaster” in Blackrock Spire. The quartermaster will drop an item called “Blackhand’s Command,” which is needed to start the quest to enter Blackwing Lair.

Three raids—Zul’Gurub, Ahn’Qiraj, and Naxxramas—have yet to be released on Season of Mastery servers but should be expected later this year. On seasonal WoW: Classic servers, raids and content updates are being rolled out at a faster pace in comparison to the original release of WoW Classic to keep the year-long cycle of content seasons intact.

The WoW: Classic Season of Mastery is scheduled to last throughout the majority of 2022, with a new season slated to begin in November.