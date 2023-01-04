Season one of Dragonflight launched on Dec. 13, 2022, marking the opening of the first raid of the expansion, Vault of the Incarnates, the start of PvP season and the beginning of Mythic+ season for all those looking to showcase mechanical prowess in the proving grounds of its dungeons.

Just like any other season in World of Warcraft, this one also has its regular affixes like Fortified, Tyrannical, Raging, Quaking, Bursting, Grievous, Sanguine, Volcanic, Storming, Spiteful, Explosive, and Bolestering. There is also a seasonal affix called Thundering, which you can read about in more detail here.

So, let’s take a look at what this week (Jan. 3-10) has in store for us when it comes to Mythic+ affixes.

This week’s Mythic+ affixes in WoW Dragonflight (January 3-10)

Tyrannical : Bosses have 30 percent more health. Bosses and their minions inflict up to 15 percent increased damage. This applies to Mythic+ keys level two and above.

: Bosses have 30 percent more health. Bosses and their minions inflict up to 15 percent increased damage. This applies to Mythic+ keys level two and above. Raging : Non-boss enemies enrage at 30 percent health remaining, dealing 50 percent increased damage until defeated. This applies to Mythic+ keys level four and above. Enrage: Damage increased by 50 percent.

: Non-boss enemies enrage at 30 percent health remaining, dealing 50 percent increased damage until defeated. This applies to Mythic+ keys level four and above. Storming : While in combat, enemies periodically summon damaging whirlwinds. This applies to Mythic+ keys level seven and above.

: While in combat, enemies periodically summon damaging whirlwinds. This applies to Mythic+ keys level seven and above. Thundering: Enemies have 5 percent more health. While in combat, players are periodically overcharged with primal power from Raszageth’s unending storm. This power comes with great risk, and failure to discharge it quickly can have stunning consequences. This applies to Mythic+ keys level 10 and above.

WoW Dragonflight season one affix rotation

Here’s the schedule for the entirety of season one of Dragonflight.