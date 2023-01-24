These 2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight dungeons just got a little bit easier

Timing your Mythic+ keystones just got a little bit easier ahead of World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.0.5 after Blizzard threw in a last-minute hotfix before the content update that’s coming today.
The hotfix that was timestamped for yesterday in Blizzard’s forums included a couple of bug fixes, but it primarily revolved around nerfing Halls of Valor, The Nokhud Offensive, and the Thundering affix.
After receiving complaints from players about the way Thundering and Mark of Wind interact with tank players in M+ dungeons, Blizzard has attempted to give groups a little bit more flexibility by making it so Mark of Wind will primarily go on tank players.
Additionally, numerous Halls of Valor enemies had their health decreased significantly, and Balakar Khan was hit with a few nerfs that will make the Nokhud Offensive less painful to pug.
Along with the significant M+ changes, Blizzard fixed a few issues with Darkmoon Decks, the Spiteful Storm trinket from Vault of the Incarnates, and Vexamus from Alegth’ar Academy. The hotfix also included a nerf to Broodkeeper Diurna’s Stoneslam Detonation that is intended to give raids more flexibility in what tanks they can use for the fight.
Here are the WoW Dragonflight Jan. 23 hotfixes:
Dungeons and Raids
- Algeth’ar Academy—Vexamus
- Fixed an issue allowing players to line of sight Mana Bombs and Arcane Fissure.
- Mythic+
- Affixes—Thundering
- Mark of Wind now prefers tank specialized players.
- Halls of Valor
- Olmyr’s and Solsten’s health reduced by 25 percent.
- Valarjar Aspirant health reduced by 20 percent.
- Valarjar Marksman health reduced by 10 percent.
- Valajar Purifier health reduced by 20 percent.
- The health of the four kings found in Odyn’s throne room has been reduced by 20 percent.
- Valajar Champion’s no longer use Enraged Regeneration.
- Ebonclaw Worg no longer use Ferocious Bite.
- God-King Skovald is now less verbose when stating his claim to the Aegis of Aggramar.
- Hyrja health is reduced by 10 percent.
- Fenryr health is reduced by 10 percent, and Ravenous Leap bleed effect now has a 30-second duration.
- Odyn’s periodic damage on Runic Brand has been reduced by 20 percent.
- The Nokhud Offensive
- Balakar Khan’s Nokhud Stormcaster health reduced by 20 percent. Static Spear prefers not to target the same player for subsequent casts, and its area of effect damage is reduced by 30 percent.
- Teera and Maruuk—Ancestral Bond is now applied when Teera and Maruuk are 15 yards apart. (was 10 yards).
- Vault of the Incarnates—Broodkeeper Diurna
- Reduced the base damage on Stoneslam Detonation by 63 percent.
- Affixes—Thundering
- Items and Rewards
- Fixed an issue with Darkmoon Deck: Dance where the cast was bouncing more or less than intended for certain cards.
- Fixed an issue with Darkmoon Decks where players would sometimes not be granted a Card after the cooldown had completed.
- Fixed an issue where, if a player lost their Spiteful Storm Aura, all players also using the trinket on the same target would lose their auras as well.