These 2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight dungeons just got a little bit easier

Timing your Mythic+ keystones just got a little bit easier ahead of World of Warcraft’s Patch 10.0.5 after Blizzard threw in a last-minute hotfix before the content update that’s coming today.

The hotfix that was timestamped for yesterday in Blizzard’s forums included a couple of bug fixes, but it primarily revolved around nerfing Halls of Valor, The Nokhud Offensive, and the Thundering affix.

After receiving complaints from players about the way Thundering and Mark of Wind interact with tank players in M+ dungeons, Blizzard has attempted to give groups a little bit more flexibility by making it so Mark of Wind will primarily go on tank players.

Additionally, numerous Halls of Valor enemies had their health decreased significantly, and Balakar Khan was hit with a few nerfs that will make the Nokhud Offensive less painful to pug.

Along with the significant M+ changes, Blizzard fixed a few issues with Darkmoon Decks, the Spiteful Storm trinket from Vault of the Incarnates, and Vexamus from Alegth’ar Academy. The hotfix also included a nerf to Broodkeeper Diurna’s Stoneslam Detonation that is intended to give raids more flexibility in what tanks they can use for the fight.

Here are the WoW Dragonflight Jan. 23 hotfixes:

Dungeons and Raids