The Great Sundering, Illidan’s backstory, and so much more Blizzard will ask during new trivia show

Over the course of the last couple of months, Blizzard Entertainment has been reaching out to World of Warcraft fans with the hopes of rebuilding the community and the game itself. We have seen the rise of activities like the #WarcraftStory campaign and a series of unique tournaments like the Undying Challenge. Most recently, Blizzard is casting WoW lore superfans for an upcoming trivia quiz in South California.

Sharing a blue post with details and a form to apply to, Blizzard revealed it’s organizing a major trivia quiz in South California. The first step you need to take is to apply via a form, where you need to fill in your personal info and attach a one-minute-long video explaining what exactly WoW means to you and why you would like to participate in the event.

If you are one of the lucky ones and Blizzard invites you to join the trivia, you can, after mopping the floor with the other lore connoisseur, face Blizzard’s lore master, Sean Copeland, in an epic showdown.

Remember to revise the old yet iconic events like the Great Sundering, the battle between Illidan Stormrage and Arthas Menethil, and the battle of Hyal, because there’s no doubt Blizzard will be looking to take you down even on the slightest details like the color of Azshara’s dress when she was summoning Sargeras and his army of demons.

If you’re interested in the event, you find the form and all details here.