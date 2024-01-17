Category:
World of Warcraft

The fastest way to grind reputation with the Azerothian Archives in WoW Dragonflight

If you like the event, the rest's history.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 04:26 pm
Quest scroll in Valdrakken and Zandalari Troll standing in front of it
Quest scrolls are found all over Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a new public event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and it’s the Azerothian Archives. There are plenty of rewards to be unlocked in this event, and some of them require players to grind reputation with Azerothian Archives.

Compared to previous WoW Dragonflight events, Azerothian Archives is more focused on cosmetic and transmog rewards. While most of the rewards take no explanation, the more exclusive ones will require you to level up your reputation game.

How to farm Azerothian Archives reputation fast in WoW Dragonflight

WoW character riding a fire owl mount in the Emerald Dream
Your reputation might also speak for itself. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The fastest Azerothian Archives reputation farming method is keeping up with weekly quests and playing the event. This might sound like a boring answer, but the event itself is filled with reputation rewards, which are enough to reach the higher tiers.

You should also complete tasks during the Big Dig as the tome rewards can also award reputation.

The reputation requirements are as follows:

Reputation levelRequired reputation points
JuniorStarting reputation
Capable10,500 reputation
Learned21,000 reputation
Resident32,500 reputation
Tenured42,000 reputation

Getting a Darkmoon Faire buff during the event will increase your reputation gain by 10 percent, making it a huge help on your way to Tenured.

In addition to farming up all the reputation you need, Mysterious Fragments will be another priority during the Azerothian Archives event. The majority of the rewards in the event can be acquired via Mysterious Fragments.

If you know how to start and complete the Azerothian Archives event in WoW Dragonflight, then you should have enough time to unlock most of the rewards. Since this is a more cosmetics-focused event, you may also skip it altogether as no catchup gear is involved. I personally enjoy playing the transmog game, so this event had my name written all over it from the beginning.

related content

Read Article How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Genn Greymane standing on a dock near Gilneas
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Two Night Elves walking and wearing Heritage Armor
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 17, 2024
Read Article WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Vulpera with llama mount and dog pet.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
WoW character wearing Trusty Treasure Trove
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.