The fastest way to grind reputation with the Azerothian Archives in WoW Dragonflight

There’s a new public event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and it’s the Azerothian Archives. There are plenty of rewards to be unlocked in this event, and some of them require players to grind reputation with Azerothian Archives.

Compared to previous WoW Dragonflight events, Azerothian Archives is more focused on cosmetic and transmog rewards. While most of the rewards take no explanation, the more exclusive ones will require you to level up your reputation game.

How to farm Azerothian Archives reputation fast in WoW Dragonflight

The fastest Azerothian Archives reputation farming method is keeping up with weekly quests and playing the event. This might sound like a boring answer, but the event itself is filled with reputation rewards, which are enough to reach the higher tiers.

You should also complete tasks during the Big Dig as the tome rewards can also award reputation.

The reputation requirements are as follows:

Reputation level Required reputation points Junior Starting reputation Capable 10,500 reputation Learned 21,000 reputation Resident 32,500 reputation Tenured 42,000 reputation

Getting a Darkmoon Faire buff during the event will increase your reputation gain by 10 percent, making it a huge help on your way to Tenured.

In addition to farming up all the reputation you need, Mysterious Fragments will be another priority during the Azerothian Archives event. The majority of the rewards in the event can be acquired via Mysterious Fragments.

If you know how to start and complete the Azerothian Archives event in WoW Dragonflight, then you should have enough time to unlock most of the rewards. Since this is a more cosmetics-focused event, you may also skip it altogether as no catchup gear is involved. I personally enjoy playing the transmog game, so this event had my name written all over it from the beginning.