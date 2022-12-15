Team Liquid turns WoW Dragonflight class tier list into social experiment during Race to World First

The Race to World First is off to a slow start as the competition’s top guilds have opted to gear up as much as possible before entering WoW Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates.

With split raids and mythic dungeons being a relatively mundane and grindy experience, the Team Liquid crew is trying to spice things up around the office by creating a crowdsourced class tier list.

While tier lists in World of Warcraft have the ability to provide pertinent information for those looking to learn, the semantics involved in ranking some classes above or below others can at times make tier lists deceptive. In essence, looking at a tier list by itself without getting context from those making the tier list effectively makes the list pointless.

We put a tier list out and left it in the facility for 24 hours.



This is the end result after day 1 of everyone messing with it. Well check back in on the board in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/3nY2ULQzCa — Liquid Guild (@LiquidGuild) December 14, 2022

So Team Liquid decided that it would fully embrace the chaos this week during the Race to World First by setting up a tier list on a bulletin board in the office and letting players do whatever they wanted to it.

After one full day of the board sitting out for anyone to adjust, there are already a couple of meme-worthy results. As many people have found out, Arcane Mage is an extraordinarily powerful damage specialization. This has led to the spec getting rated so high that it is above S tier on Liquid’s board.

Meanwhile, Fire Mage was set as the lowest possible D ranking, but while it sat in the lowest possible position on the board it somehow wasn’t the lowest-rated spec. Someone took the icon for Restoration Shaman and taped it well below the confines of the board suggesting that it is unplayable and decidedly worse than every other spec in the game.

The board will remain up in the Team Liquid office throughout the course of the race, and the guild said that as the team progresses through the Race to World First, they will update fans on how the players toy around with the tier list.