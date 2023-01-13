Snag one-time-only bonus Trader’s Tender by purchasing WoW Dragonflight

The first patch of Dragonflight, Patch 10.0.5, is arriving on the live servers on Jan. 24 and it will introduce the Trading Post—a new world event—and the ability to transmog white and gray gear. As the initial capital, World of Warcraft players will get a one-time-only Trader’s Tender bonus for purchasing Dragonflight.

In a recent post on the official WoW website, the devs revealed each and every player that purchased Dragonflight will get a 500 bonus Trader’s Tender to their account as a “Thank you” card from the devs for playing and enjoying the game. No matter if you already purchased the expansion or plan on doing so in the future and no matter the purchased edition, you’ll get your free 500 Trader’s Tender. This will become collectible as soon as the Trading Posts go live in Dragonflight from Collector’s Cache.

You can spend your Trader’s Tender at Tawny and Wilder in Stormwind and Zen’shiri in Orgrimmar to buy various mounts, toys, and cosmetics that will rotate on a monthly basis. You can choose to spend that sweet Trader’s Tender immediately or you can complete the Trading Posts challenges to earn even more currency and buy even better items.

Bear in mind that the offer from the Trading Posts expires every month and the new rotation of mounts, toys, and cosmetics will come to the game. So, make sure to pick up the items you’ve been eyeing before they leave the rotation.