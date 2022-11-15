OTK and Nick Polom set to host WoW Wrath Classic arena tournament

It’s no secret that the One True King (OTK) boys love themselves some World of Warcraft. Founded by the king of MMOs himself, Asmongold, the organization is laden with creators who have been known to spend a considerable amount of time in Azeroth.

So it should be no surprise that the crew is hosting a Wrath of the Lich King Classic arena tournament this Friday, Nov. 18. Broadcast on Nick “NMP” Polom’s channel, the event will be hosted by Polom, Asmon, Esfand, and Sodapoppin.

Meanwhile, the tournament with a $10,000 prize pool will be shoutcast by Rich Campbell and competitive WoW PvPer Venruki.

Polom announced the tournament on Twitter this afternoon but did not give details on who is participating. The only thing we know is that it is an invitational that will start at 10am CT on Nov. 18.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic launched at the end of September and is still in its first raid tier. Polom was not live on Twitch when he made the announcement, so he hasn’t provided further detail on the event.

While in the past, grassroots Classic PvP events had limited support from Blizzard, Polom’s post indicates that he might have access to tournament realms for the event, though that is not confirmed. In his post to Twitter, he included #Wow_partner, suggesting that this could be a part of an endorsement he has with the developer.

Polom will likely provide more information on his tournament the next time he goes live on Twitch. His broadcasts typically begin between 8am to 9am CT, and given the news today, there’s a decent chance he’ll lead off his stream by giving more details about the upcoming tournament.