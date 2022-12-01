One of WoW’s most dedicated players is continuing a strange tradition in Dragonflight

The Wandering Isle in World of Warcraft is a starting zone for all Pandarens, no matter their faction. After completing the initial scenario, most Pandaren players continue their journey leveling in zones across Azeroth, Outland, Draenor, or Shadowlands—but after all these years, one player has never left the zone.

Doubleagent is a WoW player who has never completed the introductory questlines, and, therefore, never chosen a faction. Instead, the player chooses to level through Herbalism and Mining—and they’re continuing the tradition with Dragonflight.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In an interview with PC Gamer’s Steven Messner in 2016, Doubleagent said he was curious if he could reach max level without choosing a faction. “When I heard that Pandaren started out as neutral, I was curious if I could somehow manage to reach max level without choosing a faction. Once I discovered that there were herb and mining nodes on the island, I knew it was possible,” he explained. It took him approximately 8,000 hours to hit level 110 at the time.

Johnnie, the player behind the faction-neutral Pandaren Doubleagent, comes from the Atlantic coast of New Brunswick, Canada. At the time of writing, he’s level 63 and still has a long way to go before he hits level 70. When asked why he continues to grind max level each time a new expansion comes out, Johnnie simply said “I just keep at it. I don’t know why. It’s definitely not a process for the average person.”

Although Doubleagent has faced many adversities like people reporting and insulting him, he still continues his journey and loves that Blizzard Entertainment has left the choice for all players to level up a faction-natural character.