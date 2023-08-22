One forgotten WoW spec is finally getting buffed in this week’s reset

This spec is about to have a good time in Dragonflight.

The meta in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is constantly changing as players discover new builds and Blizzard buffs up classes and specs that haven’t had their five minutes of fame yet. This weekly reset will bless one forgotten spec with buffs and maybe it will shine in Mythic+ dungeons for the first time in the expansion.

WoW’s weekly reset (Aug. 22 in NA and Aug. 23 in EU) will finally buff Mistweaver Monk, a spec that has fallen behind in Dragonflight. The buffs include:

Ancient Teachings now transfers 150 percent of damage done (was 135 percent). Does not apply in PvP combat.

Yu’lon’s Grace can now stack up to 15 percent of maximum health (was 10 percent) and stacks three percent per second (was two percent).

Chi Cocoon’s absorb is increased by 100 percent.

But the buffs for Monk don’t come without a cost—Enveloping Breath’s healing has also been decreased by 12 percent.

When paired with buffs in Patch 10.1.5 and 10.1.7, especially Mana Tea improvements, we can expect to see Mistweaver as one of the most dominant healers in the patch leading up to season three.

Designed to be melee healers that juggle healing and DPS, Mistweaver Monks got the short end of the stick with the release of Dragonflight, especially because they couldn’t compete with the burst healing meta in season one and now no healer can keep up with Holy Paladins.

After weeks and weeks of begging Blizzard for nerfs, Holy Paladins will be nerfed, again, and we might actually see Mistweavers leaning in the ways of the monastery and leading Mythic+ groups straight to success.

