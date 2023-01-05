Newest Dragonflight patch tweaks Mythic+ dungeons, trinkets, and professions

Returning from their Christmas holidays on Jan. 3 and starting the year strong, World of Warcraft devs aren’t planning on losing momentum anytime soon as they shipped yet another balancing and tweaking update on Jan. 4, further adjusting Mythic+ dungeons and introducing quality-of-life changes.

The team has also tweaked the numbers on trinkets, especially raid trinkets, to make them and their on-use effects more rewarding. The final major change of this update are the profession bug fixes.

So, without further ado, here’s the list of all changes shipped on Jan. 4 for Dragonflight.

Class balancing

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing Divine Toll to sometimes cast the incorrect spell.

Rogue

Fixed an issue that caused Grappling Hook to break Stealth when talented into Subterfuge.

Creatures and NPCs changes

Seltherex in Valdrakken now sells Orboreal Distinguishment (five Marks of Honor) for 2000 Honor.

Fixed an issue where Notfar the Unbearable did not reward players for defeating him.

Dragonriding

Fixed an error that could sometimes occur when taking off.

Dungeons and raids changes

Azure Vaults

Telash Greywing

Fixed an issue where using an immunity on Icy Devastator would cause the next Frost Bomb to happen sooner.

Brakenhide Hollow

Fixed an issue where Gashtooth would cast Marked for Butchery on pets. This should now correctly only target players.

Court of Stars

Advisor Melandrus

Fixed an issue that caused the images of Melandrus to inflict more damage than intended with Slicing Maelstrom. The damage of Slicing Maelstrom is now normalized across all enemies in the encounter and has been adjusted to compensate. Increased the unavoidable damage effect of Slicing Maelstrom by 20 percent. Reduced the additional damage of Slicing Maelstrom to players within seven yards by 30 percent.



The Nokhud Offensive

Balakar Khan

Fixed an issue causing Iron Stampede to hit players beside or behind Balakar Khan.

Ruby Life Pools

Melidrussa Chillworn

Hunters’ Wailing Arrow should no longer interrupt Melidrussa Chillworn’s Frost Overload through her absorb shield.

Halls of Valor

Players teleporting to the Fields of the Eternal Hunt are no longer affected by Quaking.

Odyn

Players pulled by Radiant Tempest are no longer affected by Quaking.

Affixes

Thundering

Updated the visual indicators used for the Thundering affix.

Thundering should no longer interrupt eating and drinking.

Vault of the Incarnates

The Primal Council

Conductive Mark has some harsh overlaps with other spells. These casts are getting pushed back by two-three seconds depending on difficulty to keep an exciting challenge, but one that feels fair and expected for the position of this fight in the raid.

Items and Rewards

Fixed an issue where Blazebinder’s Hoof would not trigger off certain melee attacks.

Raid Trinkets

Desperate Invoker’s Codex

Lowered the amount of self-damage the player takes on-use by 20 percent.

Fixed an issue where players could gain stacks of Hatred outside of combat.

Iceblood Deathsnare

On-Use damage increased by 30 percent, damage increased for the on-hit effect by 50 percent.

Rumbling Ruby

Fixed an issue where the damaging shockwaves weren’t hitting exceptionally large targets.

Spiteful Storm

Damage increased by 15 percent.

Fixed an issue where certain Raid Bosses could have their Spiteful Storm progress reset during their encounters.

Fixed an issue where Spiteful Storm could stack out of combat.

Whispering Incarnate Icon

Allied buffs no longer require you to be in a Party.

Professions

The option to skip some of the profession quests if you have already done them on another character by talking to Haephesta has been re-enabled.

Alchemy

Potion Cauldron of Power (Quality three) now correctly has 120 charges instead of 80.

Fleeting Elemental Potions of Power (all qualities) are now Limit 40 (up from 20) and no longer Bind on Pickup. Fleeting Elemental Potions of Ultimate Power remain unchanged.

Enchanting

The Enchanting formulas Illusion: Primal Frost, Air, Fire, and Earth were inadvertently bind on pickup. They have been changed to unbound so they may freely be traded and sold on the auction house.

Herbalism

Mastering the Elements (40) should now correctly increase the amount of Rousing Essence gained from elemental herbs.

Jewelcrafting

Glassware (10) should now correctly reduce the cooldown of Gem Hoard crafts.

Mining

Mastering the Elements (50) should now correctly grant random Rousing Essences upon Overloading. In addition, the amount has been increased from one to two-three to be closer in value to Herbalism’s equivalent capstone. The tooltip will be corrected in a future patch.

Quests changes