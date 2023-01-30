Mythic+ affixes are overdue for a rework and here’s how WoW fans would do it

Most Mythic+ affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the Legion era. But it’s already been six years since we banished Sargeras and his infinite army to the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players agree Mythic+ affixes are overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans would approach reworking Mythic+ affixes.

The WoW community would love to see older Mythic+ affixes replaced with reworked old raid mechanics. For example, players on WoW’s subreddit want to see the Explosive affix replaced with “Corrupted Waters-A globe of corrupted waters spawns that increases the melee and cast speed of all enemies by 50 percent until it is destroyed.”

According to the community, the current affixes are uninspiring, and adding more obstacles and mechanics would make the Mythic+ run far more skill-demanding, interactive, and interesting as route planning and affix planning would become the centerpiece of Mythic+ dungeons.

“Adding obstacles and mechanics to plan for is much more engaging and enjoyable from a gameplay perspective. Tabbing through targets in a 15 mob pack to interrupt or destroy one thing is not an enjoyable or rewarding hurdle to cross. It’s tedious, and I don’t think that accomplishing that task should be the defining hurdle of high keys,” one WoW player explained.

Aside from that, players would love to see more versatility in affixes and not have almost every affix be the healer’s problem. So, there would be movement, positioning, ranged DPS affixes, and tank affixes.