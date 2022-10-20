Meet and greet the voice actors of Sylvanas and Arthas during WoW’s Dance of the Dead community event

World of Warcraft’s annual Halloween celebration, Dance of the Dead, is taking place again this year on the island of Caer Darrow in the Western Plaguelands on Oct. 21 and 22. The event is organized by the community, it will feature PvP duels, over 5.5 million gold in total prizing, and special guests.

On Oct. 21, Patrick Seitz, the voice actor of Arthas and Garosh, will join the WoW community on the official Dance of the Dead Discord for a meet and greet after the opening ceremony to prepare the brave PvPers for their battle.

Partick Seitz, other than being the voice of Arthas Menethil and Garosh, is known for voicing Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat franchise, Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bizarro from Injustice 2, Jiren from Dragon Ball, Franky from One Piece, and Bob Richards from Tekken.

On the second day of the tournament, the voice actress of Sylvanas Windrunner, Patty Mattson, will meet and greet her loyal fans across the globe and answer a couple of questions right after the opening ceremony. Although best known for her formidable Slyvannas performance, Patty Mattson also voiced Evie in Ridley Jones and Miss Anthrope in the Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-Ween.

If you’re looking to join the Dance of the Dead event and meet the fabled voice actors of Sylvanas and Arthas, you can find more information here or on the official Dance of the Dead Discord.