Locations of all Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 will send players to a previously inaccessible region called the Forbidden Reach. Here, players will encounter the Zserka Vaults, find their Onyx Annulet, and encounter yet another region-specific world event called Forbidden Hoards.

Similar to the Trial of the Storms, the Forbidden Hoards world event will encourage players to fend off enemies to obtain a treasure chest. Once the mobs have all been slain, including several difficult elite enemies, players will be rewarded with loot. This potential loot can include important items such as Elemental Overflow, Zskera Vault keys, and more.

This world event takes place on a 30-minute rotating basis without any limits on how often players can run this event. If you find yourself lacking in Zskera Vault keys or are grinding profession materials, you will find plenty of opportunities to earn these items in Forbidden Hoards.

Forbidden Hoards take place all over the Forbidden Reach and should appear on your map. If you want to track down these locations yourself, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find Forbidden Hoards events in WoW Dragonflight

Forbidden Hoards are world events that spawn every 30 minutes in the Forbidden Reach at a different location. So far, there are 16 known locations where Forbidden Hoards can spawn. Given that the Forbidden Reach is a fairly small, compact region in the Dragon Isles, it is unlikely any other spots will be added to the map.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Here’s the list of all coordinates where you can find the Forbidden Hoards:

/way 36.0, 34.0

/way 44.6, 32.5

/way 40.9, 69.0 and /way 45.4, 76.1

/way 55.0, 34.7

/way 49.2, 37.2

/way 46.5, 74.8

/way 53.3, 78.1

/way 62.9, 44.1

/way 57.1, 22.7

/way 56.1, 56.3

/way 62.7, 49.3

/way 39.3, 24.3

/way 46.0, 16.3

/way 40.9, 11.2

/way 69.9, 77.6

/way 29.1, 41.9

Currently, there is no cap on how many times players can complete Forbidden Hoards events. If you can track down the next location in time, players are able to jump from one event to the next, earning an assortment of rewards after each successful attempt.

These events are significantly easier to clear out with fellow players since elite mobs quite frequently appear near chests. Without any distinct stages or requirements necessary to enter these events, players can jump in and out of this world event at will.