Learn your World of Warcraft character’s story with #WarcraftStory campaign

World of Warcraft has started a Twitter trend that is aimed at celebrating its passionate, expansive community.

Blizzard has announced #WarcraftStory, a Twitter hashtag to “spark excitement from WoW fans” leading up to the Dragonflight launch. By interacting with this hashtag, World of Warcraft players will be able to see the entirety of their WoW history:

Creations

Top achievements

This information will be shared in story form by Warcraft API, telling the tale of their beloved in-game character.

Let's have some fun today.



Tweet the following to get your #WarcraftStory



✍ Your Character’s Name

✍ Realm

✍ Region (US, EU, TW or KR)

✍ #WarcraftStory

✍ @Warcraft — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2022

Here is how to participate in #WarcraftStory:

Tweet details about your character: name, realm, region. Make sure to tag @Warcraft and use the #WarcraftStory hashtag. A “unique connection” between the Twitter API and Warcraft API will automatically find and compose the character’s complete story and send it back to the player “in the form of a scribe” in a reply.

Behold! Your #WarcraftStory.



Reply to this tweet with the same info for a new story. pic.twitter.com/IIuUxpCJ4k — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2022

To unlock additional stories and content, continue replying to the initial @Warcraft CTA tweet. Anyone who used the #WarcraftStory hashtag will also get a notification on Twitter when the Dragonlight expansion pack is dropped later this year.

According to a press release from Blizzard, WoW has 350,000 people tweeting about the game “at least thrice” since Twitter launched in 2006 and 66,000 people tweeting about the game at least thrice since 2021.

“Twitter Next leaned into Twitter research, analyzing more than 16 years of WoW conversation in an effort to truly understand what WoW gamers care about,” the press release stated.

WoW Dragonflight is coming out Nov. 28, 2022.