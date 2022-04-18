How to watch the World of Warcraft new expansion reveal stream

Blizzard is unveiling the latest World of Warcraft expansion tomorrow with a stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Typically, the developer announces these sorts of plans during its annual BlizzCon convention, but with the complications that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the course of the past few years, Blizzard has slightly adjusted its approach.

WoW expansions are typically released every two years, and with Shadowlands dropping in late 2020, one might expect that the upcoming expansion would be released later this year.

Blizzard announced during the most recent Race to World First that it would be adding a fourth mythic keystone season to Shadowlands, however, including some repurposed dungeons to spice things up. The announcement suggests the developer might prolong the release of the next expansion.

The themes and basic information for the expansion will be unveiled tomorrow with a stream at 11am CT. The stream will be on the official Warcraft channels on both YouTube and Twitch.