How to watch The Great Push, WoW’s first one-off event of the year

Over 10,000 players on more than 2,100 teams from around the world signed up to compete for The Great Push–which team can push Keystones the highest–in addition to a shot at the $20,000 prize pool.

Last weekend, teams pushed themselves to the limits to claim dominion over the dungeons Necrotic Wake and Spires of Ascension, with the top six teams advancing to this weekend’s live broadcast.

Whether you’ve played World of Warcraft since 2004, or Shadowlands is your first time exploring the realms of Azeroth and beyond, the skills on display in The Great Push will make you a better dungeon crawler as you strive to push your own Keystones as high as possible. Here’s everything you need to know before the action kicks off Friday, May 28 at 12pm CT on YouTube and Twitch.

Format

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Throughout the weekend, teams will have to complete all six Shadowlands dungeons, but can do so in whatever order they choose. Teams will be able to repeatedly run any dungeons to push for the highest Keystones possible. They will have five hours each day to test their skills, with their final run needing to start before the stipulated time ends.

Following the conclusion of the final runs on Sunday, the team’s highest Keystones from every dungeon will be combined to determine the final standings and who are the ultimate champions. It’s not just a chance to show off their abilities at the highest Keystones, but a race to complete as many as possible to test their mettle pushing ever higher. The best team will have to master both skill and speed to win it all.

Details

Starting at Keystone level 24 with a total playtime of 15 hours thought the weekend, the six remaining teams will have to beat the timer while dealing with four affixes, which will be revealed at the start of the broadcast. The standings will be calculated at the end of the weekend by combining the highest Keystone for each dungeon done starting Friday, May 28 until Sunday, May 30.

There will be streams in different languages with the English one having a formidable team. Daniel “AutomaticJak” Anzenberger, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist, Tristan “Dratnos” Killeen, Caroline “Naguura” Forer, Joseph “Psy” Prendergast, Peyton “Tettles” Tettleton, and Alex “Xyronic” Tatge will host the English streams on YouTube and Twitch. If you want a regional language stream, you can hop to kimuh’s Twitch for German and to phobyac’s Twitch for Spanish.

The six teams

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While various famed teams have attempted to qualify for this weekends finals, only a few succeeded. One of the most popular in the top six is Echo, one of the leading Raid guilds in WoW. Tune in during this weekend to see who will win in the first one-off event of the year.