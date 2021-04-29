How to watch the Arena World Championship Shadowlands season one Finals

The top-four World of Warcraft arena teams from Europe and North America will be throwing down this weekend in two separate events to determine the best squad from each region.

The Arena World Championship season one Finals will consist of four-team double-elimination brackets in each region with a $100,000 prize pool for each.

All eight teams qualified throughout the first part of the year during the AWC Circuit to get to this point. Fans will see familiar faces all around from teams like Skill Capped, Method, Cloud9, Gold Guardians, and OTK.

Screengrab via WorldofWarcraft.com

The European bracket will be played out on Saturday, May 1 starting at 12pm CT. The North American bracket will start on Sunday, May 2 at the same time.

All action will be broadcast live on the official World of Warcraft YouTube channel.

Screengrab via WorldofWarcraft.com

Each regional bracket will use a double-elimination format, and as has been the case all season, teams will consist of three players.

The matches will be best-of-five until the finals, at which point the regional champion will be decided by a best-of-seven series.

Along with the main English language broadcast, Blizzard will have alternate language broadcasts in German, Portuguese, and Spanish.