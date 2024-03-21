Category:
How to turn in A Tower Yonder in WoW Dragonflight

This quest sometimes results in a strange bug that causes you to turn it in elsewhere.
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly

Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:21 am
Zaralek Cavern butterfly floating the lava in the zone
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Tower Yonder is a quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that’s relatively easy to complete. But it can get tricky toward the end as the game isn’t totally honest with you in terms of where the quest is actually turned in. 

The quest sends you on a journey to an abandoned tower in the middle of Zaralek Cavern to collect a few items. But once you finish the objective, you can be led astray as the location where you turn in the quest is incorrectly marked on your map. 

Here’s how to properly turn in A Tower Yonder in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight: A Tower Yonder turn-in location

After collecting all of the items you need at the tower, you’ll be able to turn in the quest. But a bug in the game will inadvertently deceive you as you’ll be notified to turn in the quest at the incorrect location. While the game will give you a turn-in marker on your world map and mini-map just outside the tower at coordinates [49, 45], you don’t want to go there as the quest will be unable to be turned in at that location.

After a few moments of waiting at that location, it’s possible that the Dragonscale Expedition NPCs will arrive. But they won’t stick around. Shortly after they greet you, all of the Dragonscale Expedition characters who made their way down into Zaralek Cavern will occasionally despawn, and you’ll be stuck with no turn-in option. 

A WoW map of Zaralek Cavern featuring the turn in location for A Tower Yonder marked by a map marker
Due to a strange bug with A Tower Yonder, some players will need to turn in the quest at this location. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Instead, you’ll need to go back to the Dragonscale base camp in the crystalline section of southeastern Zaralek, which can be found at coordinates [40, 68]. You should recognize this place as it’s where you picked up the first set of quests in this chain. After heading back here, you can turn in A Tower Yonder with Earthmender Narvra and progress the quest chain with three more quests—A Ghastly Legacy, Restless Death, and Cataloging Horror. 

