How to transfer Season of Mastery characters in WoW Classic

The WoW Classic Season of Mastery is at the end of its rope, and soon, the servers will go down entirely, wiping your characters from existence.

The servers became unavailable to log into on Feb. 14, but you’ve had the chance to transfer them off of those servers between then and now. Today, however, on July 28, the servers will go offline for good, and you’ll have to say goodbye to any SoM characters you’ve created forever.

Thankfully, you’ve got one last chance to transfer those characters onto more modern realms, but you better do it fast. Here’s how to transfer one of your WoW Classic Season of Mastery characters to a more active realm before the seasonal servers shut down.

How to transfer a WoW Classic character off of a Season of Mastery realm

To transfer a character off of a Season of Mastery realm and onto a populated and accessible server, launch the Classic-era version of the game and navigate to any of the Season of Mastery servers that you have a character on. Click the “Shop” menu in the bottom-left corner and select the Free Character Transfer option. Selecting this will open another menu that allows you to pick which Season of Mastery character you want to transfer, as well as the server that will act as their destination.

You can transfer a Season of Mastery character to a Classic-era realm, or a Wrath of the Lich King realm. It should go without saying that you cannot transfer a Classic character to a Dragonflight server, though.

Completing a Season of Mastery character transfer takes just a few minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After choosing your character and server, the game will notify you that the transfer is in progress and will take up to about five minutes to complete. Keep in mind that you’ll need to do a full relaunch of WoW Classic to access your character on their new server.

After waiting a few minutes and relaunching the game, you’ll be able to find your character on their new server. Don’t forget to launch the Wrath of the Lich King era of Classic instead of the Vanilla version of the game if you transferred your character to a more modern server.

About the author