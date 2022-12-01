How to start Lilac Ramble questline in WoW Dragonflight

With the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, Blizzard Entertainment added a lot of new content that includes new zones the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus, new main storyline quests, side quests, achievements, mounts, toys, pets, and cosmetics. On top of that, there have been a lot of other new features like Press and Hold casting, auto-targeting, profession overhaul, and a new talent system.

Naturally, World of Warcraft players have to catch up with all of this, and, at the beginning of the expansion, it can be really challenging to keep tabs on all new features, currencies, and quests. One of the quests that have been giving WoW players a headache is the Lilac Ramble quest, which will grant you experience and reputation with Valdrakken.

To stop you from mindlessly wandering Ohn’ahran Plains in search of Lilac Ramble quest, here’s a quick guide on how to start this quest and how to solve it.

How to start Lilac Ramble questline in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The Lilac Ramble quest starts and ends in Ohn’ahran Plains. The first step you need to take is to travel to Ohn’ahran Plains and go to Shady Sanctuary. At the coordinates 25.07, 56.87, you’ll find an NPC called Celina Crunchyleaves. She will offer you to start the quest called Find Theramus.

The quest reads: “Are you here to visit the beautiful Lilac Ramble? I’m so sorry about its current state. I promise it’s not usually this untended! Theramus, the garden’s keeper, was supposed to meet us today and tackle the issues together. He’s been struggling with the upkeep lately, so Felina and I are helping out. But we can’t do it all. Would you help us look around for him? Maybe he did forget.”

To complete this quest, you’ll need to search three nearby caves, find Theramus, and return to Celina. With this, you’ll start the Lilac Ramble questline and to complete the chain entirely, you’ll also need to complete the following quests: Suspiciously Spiced Steak, Can’t Beat Fluffy, Food or Floof, More Than Weeds, Proof of Negligence, Enough is Enough, and In Memory of Ysera.