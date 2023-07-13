How to start and complete the Warmth and Comfort quest in WoW Dragonflight

To assist the Little Scales Daycare in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you’ll undergo many quests, including the recent addition, Warmth and Comfort. This quest will take you across the Dragon Isles in search of materials to ensure that the adorable Obsidian hatchlings are cozy and warm in their new nests.

How to start the Warmth and Comfort Quest in WoW Dragonflight

To start the Warmth and Comfort quest in Dragonflight, you must talk to red dragon Lasztak—you’ll find him at the Little Scales Daycare on the western side of Valdrakken.

You’ll find Lasztak in front of the daycare and to the right of the steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By doing so, you’ll learn the Obsidian hatchlings need a nest, and it’s up to you to scour the Dragon Isles to find all the materials to make that possible.

How to complete the Warmth and Comfort Quest in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Warmth and Comfort quest in Dragonflight, you must obtain all the required materials for the Obsidian Hatchling’s Nest, which include:

Five Warmed Coal One Obsidian Gemstone One Crystalline Shell

Thankfully, these materials are easy to find.

How to get Warmed Coal in Dragonflight

Warmed Coal is a drop from Qalashi Necksnappers in the Waking Shores. There are quite a few spots you can farm for these in between the Obsidian Citadel and Obsidian Bulwark, but I had the best luck at the coordinates:

37.0, 60.2

36.2 68.0

31.6 70.6

There are a lot of Qalashi Necksnappers in these locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Obsidian Gemstone in Dragonflight

To get the Obsidian Gemstone, you must talk to the Archivist, Edress, at the Obsidian Citadel in the Waking Shores.

She’s a short flight away from where you were farming coals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find her just before the stairs at the coordinates 25.0 56.2. You may need to complete the Obsidian Citidel’s questline if you don’t see her there.

How to get the Crystalline Shell in Dragonflight

To get the Crystalline Shell, you must head to the Zaralek Caverns, where you’ll find the Crystalline Shell and talk to Terryn, the Shell Enthusiast. I found the easiest way to get to the Cavern is via the Flight Master, located on the same floor as the Archivist Edress because its drop-off point is right next to Terryn.

Once you land at the Zaralek Cavern, head over to the large tent where you’ll see Terryn at the coordinates 55.8 55.4. He is right next to the large tent, so you can’t miss him.

When you have all the materials, return to the Little Scales Daycare in Valdrakken, and place the nests with the Obsidian Hatchling right next to the stairs. Thankfully, the map shows a quest circle, if you’re having trouble finding it.

Related: Whelp Daycare questline in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the quest, talk to Agapanthus, the giant blue dragon next to Lasztak, and get your reward of 10 Flightstones.

