
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the Loving Yourself, Your Way quest in WoW Dragonflight

Love yourself!

Izabela Tomakic

Published: Feb 6, 2024 04:25 am
Statue in Stormwind decorated for the Love is in the Air event
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loving Yourself, Your Way is a quest you can complete during World of Warcraft Dragonflights Love is in the Air event. Even though this quest might seem easy, players may struggle to complete it.

In 2024, Blizzard Entertainment changed the Love is in the Air event in a similar fashion to events like Hallow’s End and other holidays. You can collect mounts, transmog goodies, and complete new quests like Loving Yourself, Your Way.

How to start the Loving Yourself, Your Way quest in WoW Dragonflight

Loving Yourself, Your Way quest is a part of the Love is in the Air event. You can pick it up at the camp outside of Orgrimmar if you’re Horde, and Alliance players can grab it outside of the Gates of Stormwind. 

The camp location for the Horde is at 41, 17 in Durotar, and in Elwynn Forest it is at 32, 49. This quest consists of three different quests.

Here are all Alliance Loving Yourself, Your Way quests:

  • Defeat Matley Graston in a duel near Goldshire.
  • Consume treat packages from vendors at the Gala of Gifts.
    • Treat package purchased
    • Treats consumed (5)
  • Take a nap in the upstairs guest room at the Lion’s Pride Inn.
    • Gusseon woken
    • Pillow fluffed (2)
    • Nap taken

Here are all Horde Loving Yourself, Your Way quests:

  • Defeat Poggchug Ragethrower in a duel near the road to Razor Hill.
  • Consume treat packages from vendors at the Gala of Gifts.
    • Treat package purchased
    • Treats consumed (5)
  • Take a nap in the inn at Razor Hill.
    • Speak to Innkeeper Grosk
    • Bed cleaned
    • Bugs stomped (5) 
    • Pillow fluffed (2)
    • Nap taken

How to complete the Loving Yourself, Your Way quest in WoW Dragonflight

The first quest, to defeat either Matley Graston or Poggchug Ragethrower in a duel, is straightforward. Hop on your Dragonriding Ddake, track them down, and defeat them in a duel. For this part, we recommend playing as a DPS spec.

The second quest, to consume a treat package, is a little more frustrating. In this quest, you have to purchase a package available from fruit, chocolate, and Lovely Snacks vendors. The package is only available for purchase when you accept the quest. You then have to eat the contents of the package for a full 14 seconds until you get the Self-Love buff. 

In the last quest, travel to the nearest inn, Razor Hill Inn for the Horde and Lion’s Pride Inn for the Alliance, and take a nap. 



Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.