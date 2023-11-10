How to start and complete A Shared Dream world quest in WoW Dragonflight

A Shared Dream is one of the new world quests that can be found in WoW Dragonflight’s Emerald Dream.

Although some parts of the quest are extremely straightforward and easy to complete, players are getting hung up on the objective that requires them to clear out 12 Searing-Sun Crows from the skies.

Searing-Sun Crows are rare enemies and they’ll require players to be quick on the trigger as competition for them is extremely stark. It’s unclear if some of the inconveniences surrounding this quest are intended, but one thing’s for sure: This world quest is on the frustrating side.

Here’s how to complete one of WoW’s most inconvenient and time-consuming new world quests, A Shared Dream.

A Shared Dream world quest step-by-step guide

Three elites are required to complete A Shared Dream, including Phebis of the Burning Sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start A Shared Dream, meet with Yvelyn at coordinates [64.64, 73.16], near the Wakeful Vista in the Emerald Dream. Meeting with this Night Elf will give you an extra-action button that you can use to summon her in dragon form. Yvelyn will fly with you across the southern region of the Emerald Dream, and you should use her drop-off ability at the following coordinates to take down the three elite enemies needed to complete A Shared Dream.

Phebis of the Burning Sea at coordinates [69.33, 81.72]

at coordinates [69.33, 81.72] Oxis of Fire at coordinates [63.22, 86.65]

at coordinates [63.22, 86.65] Avius Flamebeak at coordinates [64.10, 75.76]

These three elites are unironically the easiest part of the quest as the 12 Searing-Sun Crows you’re required to kill before capping things off can be some of the hardest-to-find mobs in the new patch.

Where to find Searing-Sun Crows in WoW Dragonflight

While this quest definitely isn’t bugged, it might not be working according to Blizzard’s plan. The Searing-Sun Crows are few and far between as is, and with countless other players riding their green dragons through the skies of the Emerald Dream, the competition to take down these crows is dense. You need to be on a first-come, first-serve basis when it comes to the Searing-Sun Crows, or else you won’t get your chance to take them down.

They work almost like Classic WoW mobs in that the first person to tag them will be the first person to kill them, making these crows unavailable to the rest of the players trying to complete the quest.

This world quest is definitely inconvenient at the moment and likely isn’t what Blizzard had in mind. We recommend skipping A Shared Dream until the WoW devs can ship out a fix that addresses the steep competition due to a lack of phasing that comes along with the world quest.