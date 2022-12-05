How to get Wild Arcana in WoW Dragonflight | What is Wild Arcana?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, like several previous expansions in Blizzard’s long-running MMO, has brought back World Quests. World Quests are a type of end-game content first introduced in Legion, and appear as quests available on the overworld map that show both requirements and rewards. Each region in the Dragon Isles has its own World Quests which will cycle out on a daily and weekly basis.

Wild Arcana is a World Quest found in the Azure Span on the Dragon Isles. The quest requires the player to slay either Unstable Elemental mobs or enemy players flagged for PvP.

While completing this quest, mobs and other players may drop a buff dubbed Wild Arcana that will present players with a choice.

If you are stuck on the Wild Arcana or Cobalt Catastrophe World Quests and are looking to obtain some Wild Arcana buffs to make your time easier, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Wild Arcana in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get Wild Arcana in WoW Dragonflight

Players can obtain Wild Arcana by playing through either the Wild Arcana or Cobalt Catastrophe World Quests. These two World Quests will see players slay either Unstable Elemental NPCs or fellow players flagged for PvP.

Each mob or player slain has the chance to drop a Wild Arcana buff.

For those who played through Torghast in Shadowlands, this choice between buffs should appear familiar. There are a wide variety of buffs available to players once prompted with the choice, including damage increases, higher critical strike chances, healing for a percentage of damage output, and more.

Each buff has a five-minute duration that can be refreshed, or players can pursue a new buff by slaying more enemies. After five buffs, players will receive the ‘Cobalt Enthusiast’ achievement.

The current amount of buffs available at these two World Quest sites in WoW Dragonflight are unknown, however, it does make for some dynamic PvP action.