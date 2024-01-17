Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight

Welcome to your new hometown.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 10:45 am
Two Night Elves walking and wearing Heritage Armor
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Night Elves finally have a place they can call home. The burning of Teldrassil was a tragic event for the race and its members have been without a capital since. That ended with World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.5, which added Bel’ameth, the new Night Elf capital.

Now that the capital is here, everyone wants to visit it, but that isn’t an easy feat. To get to Bel’ameth, the Night Elf capital, players will first need to complete WoW Dragonflight’s Patch 10.2 main campaign. If you’ve already done that, here’s how you can travel to Bel’ameth. While you can always fly to the location, using major city portals will be more time efficient.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to get to Bel’ameth from Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight

There’s a portal in Orgrimmar that leads players to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight. This portal will first open up to Mount Hyjal, where you’ll find another portal, and that one will finally get you to Bel’ameth.

  1. Go to the Western Earthshrine near the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar.
  2. Enter the Mount Hyjal portal and you’ll find yourself in Nordrassil.
  3. There will be portals where you spawn and the one on the very right will get you to Bel’ameth, coordinates: 63, 23.
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Orgrimmar map in World of Warcraft.
The first portal is located at the Valley of Wisdom, and it’ll just be another quick portal from there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get to Bel’ameth from Stormwind in WoW Dragonflight

Getting to Bel’ameth from Stormwind is easier compared to the Orgrimmar route.

  1. Go to the Mage Quarter in the south part of Stormwind.
  2. Enter Wizard’s Sanctum, climb up the stairs, and make it to the end of the structure.
  3. In the backrooms, you’ll find the portal to Bel’ameth at the coordinates: 44, 97.
Stormwind map in World of Warcraft.
The Wizard’s Sanctum is bigger than it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

related content

Read Article How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Genn Greymane standing on a dock near Gilneas
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Vulpera with llama mount and dog pet.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
WoW character wearing Trusty Treasure Trove
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight standing
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024

Related Content

Read Article How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Genn Greymane standing on a dock near Gilneas
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Reclaiming Gilneas questline in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Vulpera with llama mount and dog pet.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW player discovers rare transmog Blizzard desperately tried to hide
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Goblin reading a map while on the Dragon Isles
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the The Body on the Banks quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
WoW character wearing Trusty Treasure Trove
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Provisioner Aristta in WoW Dragonflight standing
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Provisioner Aristta, the Azerothian Archives vendor in WoW Dragonflight
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 17, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.