How to get to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight

Night Elves finally have a place they can call home. The burning of Teldrassil was a tragic event for the race and its members have been without a capital since. That ended with World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.5, which added Bel’ameth, the new Night Elf capital.

Now that the capital is here, everyone wants to visit it, but that isn’t an easy feat. To get to Bel’ameth, the Night Elf capital, players will first need to complete WoW Dragonflight’s Patch 10.2 main campaign. If you’ve already done that, here’s how you can travel to Bel’ameth. While you can always fly to the location, using major city portals will be more time efficient.

How to get to Bel’ameth from Orgrimmar in WoW Dragonflight

There’s a portal in Orgrimmar that leads players to Bel’ameth in WoW Dragonflight. This portal will first open up to Mount Hyjal, where you’ll find another portal, and that one will finally get you to Bel’ameth.

Go to the Western Earthshrine near the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar. Enter the Mount Hyjal portal and you’ll find yourself in Nordrassil. There will be portals where you spawn and the one on the very right will get you to Bel’ameth, coordinates: 63, 23.

The first portal is located at the Valley of Wisdom, and it’ll just be another quick portal from there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get to Bel’ameth from Stormwind in WoW Dragonflight

Getting to Bel’ameth from Stormwind is easier compared to the Orgrimmar route.

Go to the Mage Quarter in the south part of Stormwind. Enter Wizard’s Sanctum, climb up the stairs, and make it to the end of the structure. In the backrooms, you’ll find the portal to Bel’ameth at the coordinates: 44, 97.